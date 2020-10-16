Can You Guess What's Common Between These Pics? See Anand Mahindra's Post

Anand Mahindra shared two pics on Twitter.

Businessman Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging Twitter posts, wants you to figure out what's common between the two pics he shared on the microblogging platform this morning. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post two pictures - one that shows a solar panel and the other featuring a drainage hole.

While the pictures appear to be (almost literally) as different as sky and earth at first glance, you will notice certain anomalies in both of them if you look a little closer.

"A friend sent me this pic on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago?" asked the Chairman of Mahindra Group while sharing the two pics on Twitter. Take a look:

Since being posted online, the tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 'likes' and several amused comments.

If you are still wondering what's common between the pics, it's that both the solar panel and the drainage hole have been seemingly rendered non-functional by the way they are constructed. The solar panel has a roof on the top, while the drainage hole has been constructed on a raised platform - defeating its purpose.

Twitter users flooded the comment section with hilarious answers to Mr Mahindra's question.

But some informed him that the two constructions could have a purpose.

What do you think?