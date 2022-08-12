Can You Decode This Meme? It Took Anand Mahindra A While

One glass had "juice" written next to it, the other one with no ice had "ju" written.

The Internet is a hub for a variety of ingenious memes and jokes. While some provide an instant dose of laughter, some need to be processed to grasp the humour they are laced with. Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra seems to have experienced a similar struggle as he came across a meme.

Mr Mahindra shared the meme on his Twitter page that featured two glasses of juice. While one glass had “juice” written next to it, the other one with no ice had “ju” written beside it. The meme was indeed entertaining but for Mr Mahindra, it took him some time to absorb the pun.

“Maybe it's Friday and my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair…” he wrote in the caption.

Maybe it's Friday & my mind is slowing down for the oncoming weekend because it took me a minute to get the joke. When I did, I laughed out so loudly my wife jumped out of her chair… pic.twitter.com/4SfjHQ8xMt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2022

The tweet has garnered more than 2,000 likes within hours of being posted. It has also prompted some amusing reactions from Twitter users.

This user claimed of getting the joke “within seconds”.

????????????????as weekend comes my mind becomes sharper and steady.

Within seconds I got the joke

It's" screwdriver".. — Jophy Jacob (@nosenseor) August 12, 2022

“'Ju' should be made a standard shortcut to saying juice without ice. Saves time,” another wrote.

'Ju' should be made a standard shortcut for saying juice without ice. Saves time. — Sagar Jain (@sagarjainmp) August 12, 2022

Seems like Mr Mahindra isn't the only one who took the time to process the joke.

Took a couple of seconds for me to get the joke as well ???????????? — Sunny Masand ???????? (@SunnyMasand) August 12, 2022

This one too admitted that he couldn't understand the pun instantly. “But a good one,” the person added.

Copied this on my WhatsApp status.. even I took sometime to understand. But good one???????? — taruncharan (@taruncharan11) August 12, 2022

A user has put in some effort to decipher the joke for those who failed to comprehend it. He wrote, “1st Pic depicts juice - JU + ICE. 2nd Pic depicts Ju- JU (NOT ICE)”.

Ist Pic depict Juice - JU + ICE

2nd Pic depict Ju- JU (NOT ICE) — RAJ TALKS (@raj_talks) August 12, 2022

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing fun-filled posts on social media. Earlier, he shared a picture of a coffee mug with a thoughtful note. It read, “I am going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something outside your own ecosystem.”