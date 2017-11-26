Can Ajit Pai's Parents Help 'Save The Internet'? Desis Think So

However, comedian Hari Kondabolu has a different solution - one that will make any desi person tremble - talking to Ajit Pai's parents.
In a tweet that has been 'liked' over 1,700 times, Mr Kondabolu appeals for anybody who knows Mr Pai's parents to talk to them about net-neutrality.
FELLOW DESIS: Does anyone know @AjitPaiFCC's Mom & Dad? Maybe our parents can talk to his parents about #NetNeutraity?- Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017
While nobody (as yet) has come forward to volunteer, the tweet has garnered much approval and plenty of hilarious responses.
any conversation between our parents would end with all of them expressing disappointment that we're not doctors.- Nilesh Shah (@nileshshah196) November 26, 2017
If this works it would be the first time in history the gossip-chain would be used for good xD- Naina T (@humdrumlyf) November 26, 2017
A lot of good-natured ribbing of desi parents ensued
Every Indian person on Twitter knows this is a real solution.- Miranda George (@MirandaGeorge) November 26, 2017
I think we can sort this out over chai and ladoo- Gaurav Kaushik (@gaurav_bio) November 26, 2017
What a brilliant idea! Make sure you give them a good guilt hook. OTOH, he seems like a rebel child, so parents' words might actually hurt our case.- Savitha Namuduri (@snamuduri) November 26, 2017
Many desis on Twitter are now trolling Ajit Pai
Ajit Pai the type of Indian who only eats dill pickles because achar is too spicy #AjitPaiSucks- Shah Rukh Jawn (@govinbhai) November 26, 2017
Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who calls his parents by their first names. #AjitPaiSucks- Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017
Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who thinks Biryani is just another rice dish. #AjitPaiSucks- Sai-D (@dsaihurrish) November 26, 2017
Ajit Pai is the type of Indian who doesn't give a head nod to other Indian people who walk by him. #AjitPaiSucks- Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017
