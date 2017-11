Can Ajit Pai's Parents Help 'Save The Internet'? Desis Think So

FELLOW DESIS: Does anyone know @AjitPaiFCC's Mom & Dad? Maybe our parents can talk to his parents about #NetNeutraity? - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017

any conversation between our parents would end with all of them expressing disappointment that we're not doctors. - Nilesh Shah (@nileshshah196) November 26, 2017

If this works it would be the first time in history the gossip-chain would be used for good xD - Naina T (@humdrumlyf) November 26, 2017

Every Indian person on Twitter knows this is a real solution. - Miranda George (@MirandaGeorge) November 26, 2017

I think we can sort this out over chai and ladoo - Gaurav Kaushik (@gaurav_bio) November 26, 2017

What a brilliant idea! Make sure you give them a good guilt hook. OTOH, he seems like a rebel child, so parents' words might actually hurt our case. - Savitha Namuduri (@snamuduri) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai the type of Indian who only eats dill pickles because achar is too spicy #AjitPaiSucks - Shah Rukh Jawn (@govinbhai) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who calls his parents by their first names. #AjitPaiSucks - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who thinks Biryani is just another rice dish. #AjitPaiSucks - Sai-D (@dsaihurrish) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian who doesn't give a head nod to other Indian people who walk by him. #AjitPaiSucks - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the US has formally released a draft of its plan to kill net-neutrality rules - a decision that has met with a huge backlash. The end of net-neutrality rules moves to give broadband service providers sweeping power over what content consumers can access - and this, in turn, has led to many criticizing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump. Thousands have signed a petition asking for Mr Pai, an Indian American, to resign.However, comedian Hari Kondabolu has a different solution - one that will make any desi person tremble - talking to Ajit Pai's parents.In a tweet that has been 'liked' over 1,700 times, Mr Kondabolu appeals for anybody who knows Mr Pai's parents to talk to them about net-neutrality.While nobody (as yet) has come forward to volunteer, the tweet has garnered much approval and plenty of hilarious responses.A lot of good-natured ribbing of desi parents ensuedMany desis on Twitter are now trolling Ajit PaiClick for more trending news