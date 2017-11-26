Ajit Pai is the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

FELLOW DESIS: Does anyone know @AjitPaiFCC's Mom & Dad? Maybe our parents can talk to his parents about #NetNeutraity? - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017

any conversation between our parents would end with all of them expressing disappointment that we're not doctors. - Nilesh Shah (@nileshshah196) November 26, 2017

If this works it would be the first time in history the gossip-chain would be used for good xD - Naina T (@humdrumlyf) November 26, 2017

Every Indian person on Twitter knows this is a real solution. - Miranda George (@MirandaGeorge) November 26, 2017

I think we can sort this out over chai and ladoo - Gaurav Kaushik (@gaurav_bio) November 26, 2017

What a brilliant idea! Make sure you give them a good guilt hook. OTOH, he seems like a rebel child, so parents' words might actually hurt our case. - Savitha Namuduri (@snamuduri) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai the type of Indian who only eats dill pickles because achar is too spicy #AjitPaiSucks - Shah Rukh Jawn (@govinbhai) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who calls his parents by their first names. #AjitPaiSucks - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian guy who thinks Biryani is just another rice dish. #AjitPaiSucks - Sai-D (@dsaihurrish) November 26, 2017

Ajit Pai is the type of Indian who doesn't give a head nod to other Indian people who walk by him. #AjitPaiSucks - Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 26, 2017