Can Ajit Pai's Parents Help 'Save The Internet'? Desis Think So

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has received much criticism over net-neutrality

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 26, 2017 14:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can Ajit Pai's Parents Help 'Save The Internet'? Desis Think So

Ajit Pai is the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the US has formally released a draft of its plan to kill net-neutrality rules - a decision that has met with a huge backlash. The end of net-neutrality rules moves to give broadband service providers sweeping power over what content consumers can access - and this, in turn, has led to many criticizing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump. Thousands have signed a petition asking for Mr Pai, an Indian American, to resign.

However, comedian Hari Kondabolu has a different solution - one that will make any desi person tremble - talking to Ajit Pai's parents.

In a tweet that has been 'liked' over 1,700 times, Mr Kondabolu appeals for anybody who knows Mr Pai's parents to talk to them about net-neutrality.
 
While nobody (as yet) has come forward to volunteer, the tweet has garnered much approval and plenty of hilarious responses.
 
A lot of good-natured ribbing of desi parents ensued
 
Many desis on Twitter are now trolling Ajit Pai
 

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Ajit PaiNet NeutalityHari Kondabolu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................