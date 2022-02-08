Camilla Will Wear Kohinoor Crown When Charles Becomes King: Report

The Kohinoor is currently set in a platinum crown that was made for the Queen Mother

When Britain's Prince Charles becomes king, his wife Camilla will receive the Queen Mother's famous Kohinoor crown. Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday announced her "sincere wish" that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, should ultimately be known as Queen Consort. Soon afterwards, the Daily Mail reported that Camilla will have the Queen Mother's "priceless" diamond crown placed on her head when Charles ascends the throne.

The Kohinoor (also spelled Koh-i-Noor) is a 105.6 carat diamond steeped in history. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century and changed many hands over the course of centuries. In 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria. It has been part of the British Crown Jewels since then - but continues to be the subject of a historic ownership dispute among at least four countries, including India.

The Kohinoor diamond is currently set in a platinum crown created for Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) for the 1937 coronation of King George VI. It is kept on display in the Tower of London.

According to the Daily Mail report, the priceless platinum and diamond crown will be placed on Camilla's head when Prince Charles becomes king.

Camilla was long blamed for her role in the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Recognising the sensitivities, when the couple married in 2005, the royal family announced she would be known as Princess Consort after Charles became king, AFP reported.

However, in a significant announcement over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II said "it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort". The announcement came on a historic day as the Queen marked the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the British throne.