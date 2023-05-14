UK Media Reports On India's Move To Bring Back Kohinoor Incorrect: Sources

Kohinoor diamond was held by rulers in India before landing in the hands of East India Company

Informed sources have denied reports in the British media that India has mobilised diplomatic resources to bring back the Kohinoor diamond and other artefacts including idols and sculptures from museums in Britain.

It is not true that ministerial and diplomatic resources are being mobilised toward securing the return of thousands of artefacts from the UK, sources said.

The sources said Kohinoor was never mentioned by the official quoted in the reports.

The focus is on the process of retrieval of antiquities through bilateral cooperation and partnership, in a manner consistent with existing international arrangements, sources said, asking not to be identified.

This process has been happening in the past as well and with many countries that have Indian artefacts.

The Kohinoor was in the spotlight at last week's Coronation, though Queen Camilla chose alternative diamonds for her consort's crown.

The 105-carat diamond was held by rulers in India before landing in the hands of the East India Company from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's treasury and then being presented to Queen Victoria following the annexation of Punjab.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper in its report had claimed the issue of bringing back the Kohinoor is among the priorities of the Indian government.

There have been other cultural trends in recent years toward repatriation, with Greece seeking the Elgin Marbles and Nigeria the Benin Bronzes.

Last year, Glasgow Life - a charitable organisation which runs the Scottish city's museums - signed an agreement with the Indian government to repatriate seven stolen artefacts to India.

Most of these objects were removed from temples and shrines in different states in northern India during the 19th century, while one was purchased following a theft from the owner.

All seven artefacts were gifted to Glasgow's collections, according to Glasgow Life.