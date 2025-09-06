Cabin Crew Member's Viral Video Reveals Harsh Realities Of Glamorous Job: 'We Deal With...'

A cabin crew member has gone viral on social media after she shared a list of truths highlighting the reality of the job that is often dubbed 'glamorous' by outsiders. IndiGo staffer Gunjan Barman took to social media to share a video titled, Reality of cabin crew life that people don't post on Instagram, where she listed 10 truths about the profession.

From dealing with a high volume of passengers while maintaining a positive demeanour to unpredictable and often unglamorous layovers, focused solely on rest before the next flight, Ms Barman highlighted the reasons why the cabin crew job is much harder than it looks.

Here are the 10 things Ms Barman listed in her viral video:

We deal with 200+ people in one flight- and still have to smile.

We do 4 flights a day- and if due to any circumstances the flight gets diverted, then it's 5 flights a day.

Meals and hydration happen only if time allows-sometimes it's after 6 hours.

Our eating schedule is chaos-Dinner at 3 AM, breakfast at 2PM.

Layovers aren't always glamorous-often its just hotel-sleep-airport.

No guaranteed holidays-birthdays, anniversaries and festivals often happen while we're in the sky.

Always on standby-You can be called at 2 AM or 2 PM. Be ready to report within hours, any time of day or night.

Rosters change at the last minute-so "plans" are basically a gamble.

Medical leave isn't "just a call" - expect verification, paperwork and sometimes even a check-up by visiting the base.

We smile through it all, even when our body is screaming for rest.

See the viral post here:

'Truly commendable'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 700,000 views with the majority of users applauding the cabin crew members for the selfless service they provide uner tough conditions.

"Hats off to you. But still so many people don't understand how much cabin crew sacrifice to make sure we have a pleasant journey," said one user, while another added: "Cabin crew life is not always about travels and selfies."

A third commented: "Truly commendable work you're doing! It's clear that balancing work, personal life, and health is no easy task, yet you handle it with such grace and dedication."

A fourth said: "The way you connect with over 200+ passengers/day, especially first-time flyers, is truly inspiring."