Burglar Waited In Bank Queue Wearing Mask, Gloves. Nobody Questioned Him Because...

A picture of Simon Jones in the queue was taken by a concerned member of the public

A burglar who waited in line at a bank before handing the cashier a threatening note and making off with a large quantity of cash was jailed on Thursday. The incident took place back on May 17 in the town of Bishop Auckland, UK, when Simon Jones entered the Natwest bank wearing a "mask, plastic gloves and dark glasses, carrying a bottle of Febreze, before queuing behind customers."

However, even though his get-up made him look very suspicious, Telegraph reports that the reason the bank manager did not question him was because she was concerned he might have a skin condition and did not want to offend him.

In fact, Mr Jones' disguise was so suspicious that a concerned member of the public at the bank clicked a picture of him that was later shared by Durham Constabulary on Facebook.

"So it was a hot day, he was wearing a coat with the hood up, carrying a big bottle of Febreze, wearing sunglasses, a facemask, blue plastic gloves and yet he was just observed as he made his way to the front of the queue where Victoria Smith was left to be threatened by a man who said he had a bomb and acid?" a judge questioned in court, Telegraph reports.

Prosecutor Jane Waugh explained: The manager was concerned he might have had a skin condition because he waited patiently in the queue. She went to speak to him to find out if everything was all right. She tread a careful line between upsetting someone who might have had to wear such things to protect their skin or have a nasty motive for wearing such a disguise."

At the time, Mr Jones was remanded into custody and charged with robbery, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, and driving without insurance.

In a Facebook post on December 13, police said that Mr Jones has been jailed for the robbery.

He will now serve a 40-month sentence.