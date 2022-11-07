Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Bike Sticker Of Civil Service Aspirant, Internet Amused

Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, often shares motivational and informative posts on his social media handles. However, this time around, the officer shared something different on his Twitter handle. He shared a picture of a bike and captioned the post as, "All the best." What's interesting here is that the motorcycle has a red and white sticker of "UPSC Aspirant" pasted on it. It is not known who clicked the picture or the location of the bike, but the post is going viral.

Mr Sharan posted the picture on November 5 and since then it has amassed over 9,000 likes.

Somesh Upadhyay, an IAS officer also reacted to the post with a laughing emoji.

Some aspirants who are preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also thanked Mr Sharan for motivating them and wishing them luck in such a playful manner.

"Sir, your kind comment may enhanced the energy for preparing for this toughest examination of our country. God may blessings you all the time," said one user.

"The day will come for the vehicle with a red lamp," commented another user.

"This sticker has been put to show the euphoria in the society so that people fear the future bureaucrat from now on," added another person.

"After seeing this I also want to carve UPSC on my chest," said someone in the comments section.

A few months ago, Mr Sharan had shared a picture of his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter. It showed that he passed his examination from Bihar Board in 1996. It also shows that he scored 314 marks out of a maximum 700, for a final score of 44.85 per cent.

