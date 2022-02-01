Twitter Not Amused As Umbrellas Become More Expensive, Diamonds Cheaper

Budget 2022: The duty on umbrellas has been raised to 20 per cent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2022 speech announced several changes to customs duty that will, in turn, affect the prices of different commodities. While concessions in the customs duty levied on mobile phone parts and other electronics will mean a reduction in their prices, cut and polished diamonds and other gemstones are also set to become cheaper. At the same time, one commodity is all set to become more expensive. The duty on umbrellas is being raised to 20 per cent, which means that umbrellas -- lifesavers in sun and rain -- are all set to become costlier.

The move to raise duty on umbrellas both puzzled and amused social media users. Take a look at some reactions to the "umbrella tax":

The highlight of the budget was 20% duty increase on Umbrella ????????#Budget2022#BudgetSession2022 — iSyMPlify Markets (@IsymplifyM) February 1, 2022

Wat a disgraceful budget. Nothing for middle class. Tax on umbrella ? Really??? — Mk (@khan_majidreal) February 1, 2022

What is the total Turnover of Umbrella's In INDIA ?



What is the reason for hike in Tax on Umbrella's ? #BudgetSession2022 — Zafarulla Sattar Khan | Taxation (@ZafarullaSkhan) February 1, 2022

Looks like it's not a flashy budget overall , the middle class can't even shade themselves under an umbrella as the it will get costlier as well ! — TheTalentguy (@shankar_raman) February 1, 2022

Several people noted that umbrellas are becoming more expensive at a time when customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5 per cent. The irony wasn't lost on Twitter.

Customs duty slashed on diamond jewellery (for the rich) while tax on umbrella, agri machinery increased (used by common people)



Shows the priority of this govt #Budget2020 — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) February 1, 2022

Of course Tax exemption for diamond but more tax for umbrella ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — ❣️гค๓๒lครรﻮยץ❣️???????? (@blassram) February 1, 2022

Easier to buy diamonds, essential good. Why we need umbrella when we are traveling in car you know ???? — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) February 1, 2022

Some managed to find humour in the situation

Diamond hua sasta Aur Umbrella Mehanga, Kyunki Baarish toh Kabhi-Kabhi aati hai and Diamonds are forever. — Sanam Sutirath Wazir (@sanamwazir) February 1, 2022

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.

However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.