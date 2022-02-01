Budget 2022: 'Middle Class' Memes Trend Big Time After No Income Tax Change

Memes on the Union Budget 2022 flooded social media.

The disappointment on social media was palpable after the Union Budget 2022 made no tax concessions for the salaried class. Individual taxpayers, who contribute almost 35-40% of direct tax revenues, had been expecting some income tax relief to offset the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any changes in income tax rates or slabs while presenting the Union Budget 2022. On Twitter, "Middle Class" and "income tax" trended big time as people analysed the Budget and flooded the microblogging platform with memes and jokes.

Here is a look at some lighthearted reactions, memes and jokes on Budget 2022:

After hearing the #Budget2022

middle class people be Like:- pic.twitter.com/2jUtQB65s8 — Diaa (@JoshiDiya_) February 1, 2022

for middle class taxpayers pic.twitter.com/9pXokRM55L — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) February 1, 2022

Middle class people after watching Budget : pic.twitter.com/ODfAVOI1fK — Niti (@_niti_18) February 1, 2022

Middle class are allowed to Breathe, drink water & eat food.



What else do you all want ? — Cosmic String (@CosmicString108) February 1, 2022

Govt when asked middle class ke liye kya hai#Budget2022pic.twitter.com/gMgnDqPprt — Alok Krishna⚡ (@i_AlokKrishna) February 1, 2022

BUDGET: disappointment for Salary class , Pensioners , Senior Citizens with no change in Personal Income Tax. ???? ???? ???? ???? ????

middle class are always neglected & this is expected but expectations remains till next pic.twitter.com/Yjn0gxYW0q — RAJAN (@RajanPsv) February 1, 2022

Many Twitter users noted that people who watched the Budget speech only for income tax announcements were left disappointed

Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement. pic.twitter.com/kWNZvSwWAH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2022

Grant Thornton Bharat's pre-Budget survey had revealed that tax relief to individual taxpayers topped the wishlist for a majority of respondents. In fact, 57% of respondents chose personal taxation as the top area for reforms, while 69% of respondents also said they expected the government would increase the basic exemption limit applicable to individual taxpayers from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh.

While income tax rates were kept unchanged, a big jump in capital expenditure and a 30 per cent tax on transfer or sale of digital assets were the highlights of Budget 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that a digital rupee will be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022-23.

