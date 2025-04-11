British Vlogger Amazed By Food Delivery In Indian Train: "UK Needs To Take Notes"

A British vlogger has gone viral on social media after discovering that he could get his food delivered mid-journey while travelling by train in India. George Buckley took to Instagram to share a video with his 45,000 followers, chronicling his experience, whilst suggesting that the UK could take a leaf out of India's book of convenience economy.

"We have just stopped at Kanpur Central railway station on our way to Varanasi. And now we are waiting for the delivery," said Mr Buckley in the video, which he captioned: "The UK needs to take notes."

Mr Buckley used Zomato, which is an authorised Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) partner for e-catering, to order the food. A passenger ordering the food has to add their 10-digit PNR code and simply order the food which is subsequently delivered at the chosen station during a scheduled halt.

Mr Buckley received the order on time, for which he only paid Rs 345 and enjoyed the meal with his co-passenger in the AC first-clas compartment of the train.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over half a million views and thousands of likes and comments with the majority stating that India had mastered food delivery space.

"Mad isnt it? I got a dominos delivered to my bed on a train there," said one user while another added: "Food delivery is not a rocket science man. But somehow we did it."

A third commented: "It's nice to see that you're enjoying your time in India, and appreciating their culture. Yes, there's plenty of bad stuff sometimes, but it can happen anywhere in the world. This kind of content is top notch!"

India's metro system better than...

Last month, a German YouTuber praised India's metro system, stating it was way better than some of the transit routes in Western Europe. Alex Welder admitted that prior to coming to India, he had his fair share of preconceived notions which included stumbling upon a dilapidated transport system with shabby buses and noisy tuk-tuks.

However, once he travelled in the metro system in cities such as Delhi and Agra, his perception quickly changed.

"I didn't know that some cities in India like Agra and Delhi actually have a very decent metro system. Delhi even has platform screen doors on some of its lines, plugs to charge your phone and designated seats for women and elderly," said Mr Welder.