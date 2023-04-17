British Teenager Creates Crazy Golf Course Using Potholes

The teen hopes it will force local authorities to repair the roads.

There have been numerous news stories regarding pothole-related issues in Britain, and citizens have consistently come up with inventive ways to draw attention to them.

18-year-old Ben Thornbury, a native of Malmesbury, came up with a ground-breaking concept to cheer up the community and bring attention to the problem of potholes in his town, which have been the cause of numerous traffic accidents around the United Kingdom.

Fed up with the authorities negligence towards the cracks and holes Ben decided to make a point by creating a crazy golf course out of potholes.

According to The Metro, being slightly more proactive than just pointing a pothole out and walking off, 20 residents took part in Ben's bid to get the council to swing into action.

"I'm really proud that it was my idea. People were playing crazy golf in the middle of the high street while all the cars were coming past," he said.

Speaking about the response of the people, he said, Probably more than 20 people turned up-for a small town, that's very good. A family had just come into town for the day; they rocked up in the middle of the road and started playing golf with us. It's just been such a rewarding feeling, and people have been messaging me, saying, "You've done it again for the community".

Ben said that he feels honoured to be a resident of Malmesbury, a historic market town perched atop one of England's oldest boroughs.