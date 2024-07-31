How This Woman Shoplifter Made ₹ 5 Crore Tricking Shops Into Fake Refunds

She was convicted of 26 charges, including fraud and perverting the course of justice.

A shoplifter in the UK has been sentenced to jail for stealing 500,000 pounds (Rs 5,09,65,000) from high street shops in a scam described as an "Olympian-scale" crime, according to The Metro. This shoplifter has turned theft into a job for herself.

Narinder Kaur, aged 54, travelled across the UK, deceiving stores into issuing refunds for items she had actually stolen. For four years, she targeted many major retailers over a period of 1,000 times, including Bobbs, Debernams', John Lewis, Monsoon, House of Fraser, and TK Maxx.

Kaur, with her wicked ways since teenage, has been referred to as having executed a 'tsunami of dishonesty' during her long tenure in crime.

During the trial, the prosecution proved that Kaur defrauded retailers over a thousand times between July 2015 and February 2019.

Kaur, of Cleverton in Wiltshire, was convicted of 26 charges, including fraud, possessing and transferring criminal property, and perverting the course of justice, following a four-month trial at Gloucester Crown Court.

She also lied to the court and produced false documentation to avoid being convicted of speeding offences and to relax her bail conditions.

The Metro reported that during two police searches of her home, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden away, as well as stolen goods.

Kaur was seen on CCTV entering stores, taking items from the shelves, and taking them to the tills as if they had been previously purchased.

Steve Tristram, a fraud investigator for West Mercia Police, said: 'She is, without doubt, the most dishonest person I've ever dealt with in 40 years of policing.