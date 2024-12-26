British Influencer Leila Layzell's Viral Tactic To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Leila Layzell, a British tourist and social media influencer in Sydney, Australia, has captured the online world's attention with her creative way of dealing with unwanted attention from men. While visiting Bondi Beach, Layzell posted a video that now has over 5,00,000 views as she has shown how creative she is.

In the video, Layzell is subjected to aggressive demands for her phone number. Rather than ignoring it or escalating the situation further, she turns the meeting into a funny joke. While recording the interaction, she playfully asks him, "Can I show my mom, my husband?" The impromptu question and her cheerful speaking manner catch him off balance immediately.

The man uncomfortably covers his face and awkwardly steps away, losing interest in the pursuit of the conversation. Social media has widely appreciated Layzell's witty approach with many viewers admiring her quick thinking and the humorous response to an otherwise awkward situation.

Watch the video here:

Numerous comments have been made on the video, many of which speculate on the man's motivations for his abrupt change of heart.

"If a man is scared to show his face like that after asking for a number, he has a wife or has criminal thoughts," one commenter claimed.

"I swear to God, anytime a man makes me uncomfortable again or tries to pressure me for my number instead of just socials, etc., I am doing this; it works like a charm," the influencer herself wrote in the comments section.

"This is a clear manifestation that he is not a committed lover! He wants to be in a relationship with you under the carpet," commented a third user.