Bristol University Students Crowdfund Holiday For Cleaner

Herman Gordon with his wife, Denise.

A cleaner at the Bristol University, UK, is enjoying a week-long holiday in Jamaica after students raised 1,500 pounds for him. The money was raised so that Herman Gordon - who is from Jamaica - could visit his family for the first time in a decade. BBC reports that about 230 students from the university came together to raise the money for Herman and his wife, Denise.

It all started back in May when a post on Bristruths, the anonymous confessions page for Bristol University, praised Herman as the "jolliest man." A day later, Hadi Al-Zubaidi, a 20-year-old medicine student at Bristol, anonymously posted that he was starting a crowdfunding page for him, reports BBC.

Students donated in large numbers and the target was reached in a week.

A video of Herman breaking down in tears when told about the trip and receiving the money went viral in June.

Two days ago, details of his trip were shared on the Bristruths Facebook page.

"We're delighted to say that Herman loved his holiday at a five star resort in Jamaica along with his wife Denise. They celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary there and have gone on to visit family in Kingston," said the Facebook post which has garnered over 2,600 'likes'.

"God bless you all. Everybody will see this and think that I'm a trillionaire," said Herman, according to the post.

The heartwarming story has collected a ton of comments.

"The purest thing to ever come out of Bristol," writes one commenter on Facebook. "A wonderful thing..." says another.

"He spends the whole time being nice to everybody, it's about time we were nice to him," says Hadi, who started the crowdfunding campaign.