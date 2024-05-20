Bride Emerges From Huge Ice Cube At Wedding In Snowy Alpine Peaks In Switzerland

The lavish ski chalet is located in Zermatt, right next to the majestic Matterhorn peak.

Many people dream about a perfect wedding. Some like to have Bollywood-themed events while some others prefer subtle events. It's not often that one witnesses a wedding surrounded by snowy alpine peaks and dramatic white landscapes. Recently, pictures and videos from a wedding in Switzerland, surrounded by snowy mountains, have gone viral on social media.

A post by Lebanese Weddings on Instagram shows the bride's dramatic entrance from an ice cube, musical set and entertainment performances set against the backdrop of snowy mountains and the lavish ski chalet in Zermatt, Switzerland, right next to the majestic Matterhorn peak.

Further, violinists wearing costumes like snow angels can be seen performing at the wedding amidst the heavy snow. The aisle, a clear snow pathway decorated with white flowers sculpted from ice, adds to the magic. Not only this, the couple poses inside an ice sculpture. The venue is located at a height of 2,222 metres and the event saw the family cheering happily for the couple.

Since being shared on April 16, the post has amassed over 24,000 likes on the social media platform. "Brrrr-ing on the wedding adventure This wedding in Zermatt had it all: a backdrop that took our breath away, entertainment that left us in awe, and a bride who emerged from a snow cube to steal the show! Would you get married in this 'frosty chic' setting ?" they wrote in the caption.

"So impressed with this!!!!!!" said a user.

"Beautiful," added a person.

A third said, "That's a fantasy would have never thought I would see in real life, love it"

"Weren't they freezing?" added a user.

A person remarked, "So unique, congratulations to couple and to the designer with such amazing creativity!"

An Instagram user stated, "omg no words to say how beautiful this wedding very nice and different style!! Congratulations to the bride and groom many years together to celebrate."