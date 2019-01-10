Bride Dances With Terminally Ill Father In Touching Viral Video

Mary Bourne dances with her father Jim Roberts at her wedding.

A beautiful video which shows an Alabama bride dancing with her wheelchair-bound, terminally ill father has gone viral on social media, and made thousands around the world tear up.

As a little girl, Mary Bourne Roberts would dance around the kitchen with her father, Jim Roberts, to Lee Ann Womack's hit song "I Hope You Dance." They hoped to dance to it on her wedding day, reports AL.com.

On December 29, their wish came true when Mary Bourne (now Mrs. James Butts) led her wheelchair-bound father to the dance floor for a beautiful father-daughter wedding dance. What made is even more special for the two was the fact that in May 2017, Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and incurable form of brain cancer. He wasn't sure he would be alive by the wedding date - but on December 29, family and friends were left with tears in their eyes when they saw their dance.

A video of the dance, shared on Facebook by Blue Room Photography, has gone viral with over 5 lakh views.

Watch the touching video below:

Since being posted online, the beautiful video has been 'shared' over 4,000 times and has collected hundreds of comments.

"How lucky you have such a good dad and love him so. Prayers to your family," wrote one person in the comments section. "This just made me cry so bad! That was awesome what you did to make sure your father could still have his dance with you at your wedding," said another. "I've never seen a better or sweeter Father-Daughter dance," a third wrote.

"It was such a good thing to happen to him," said Jim's wife and the mother of the bride, Tracy Roberts, to AL.com. "He was overwhelmed with pride and the love he feels for her. It was a great day for him, a beautiful, perfect day for all of us."