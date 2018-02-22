Bouncing Tourists Destroy Suspended Footbridge. Get Instant Karma Humpty dumpty wasn't the only one who had a great fall

A



Need to see a two-in-one lesson on how not to treat public property and instant karma at one go? This video right here is the perfect example and it comes all the way from China. Some disorderly tourists have managed to anger citizens in China after destroying a suspended footbridge. A video posted online shows a group of irreverent tourists bouncing up and down the footbridge. And while they may have enjoyed the whole thing, the fun didn't quite last long when the bridge simply gave way.The almost one-minute-long video shows several people standing on the rickety bridge and bouncing on it. One look at the video is enough to tell that the bridge probably wasn't capable of handling all that weight. Tourists can be seen jumping on the bridge until it eventually gives way and results in all those people getting dunked into water.The video was recorded in Ruzhou City, Central China on February 20. According to the video posted by CGTN , the offending tourists have managed to rouse public outrage for causing damage to public property."They must pay for breaking the bridge," comments one person on Chinese social media as translated by CGTN. "They asked for it," comments another. Watch the video below: similar incident occurred in May last year . A swinging bridge in China's Jiangxi province suddenly tilted on one side as 20 tourists hanged by its railing for dear life. While the people didn't quite jump on it, the bridge most likely overturned because there were more people on it than actually allowed.Click for more trending news