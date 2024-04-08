Boss Uses 'Night Out' Test On Candidates To Test Their Behaviour When Drunk

This unconventional approach has sparked debate

Interviews are notoriously stressful, filled with preparation and a constant fear of curveballs. But one boss has gone viral on Reddit for his unconventional approach to hiring sales engineers: a night out with a hidden test.

This method involves taking candidates for drinks and observing their behaviour after intoxication. While a job seeker recently shared a story about this experience, the ethical implications of judging someone based on their inebriated state are sparking debate.

The Reddit user wrote, "I interviewed with a company recently who told me about their process for interviewing sales engineers. They would go about the normal interview, but that evening, they would all go out for drinks and try to pump the recruits full of alcohol." He further explained, how the top executives the top executives of select candidates for their sales engineer. The interviewer took the candidates out for drinks. In the sales business, drinking with customers is a common event to consider.

He added, "It was meant to be fun, but also a test of whether the person can either know their limits and politely decline, or hold their own after a lot of drinks. Drinking is a big part of sales and one has to prove their emotional strength."

The real test, according to some online job seekers, wasn't the entertainment but how candidates handled themselves after drinking. Successful candidates seemingly met all the employer's criteria, while others who became overly intoxicated received rejections.

This unconventional approach has sparked debate. On Reddit, a candidate described how smartly declined the offered beer because he did not like the smell. The interviewer, it seems, was gauging tolerance, composure, and mental strength - qualities seen as crucial for closing deals in sales engineering.

Shocked by the tactic, one person commented: "Aw man, I'd be great at that. I've had many people tell me: 'You're the most sober drunk I've ever seen.' It's definitely more to do with knowing when enough is enough while still having a good time, than tolerance. Plus apparently, no matter how drunk I get, I seem to be incapable of not trying to be polite. Which is odd."

Another person added: "That would be an easy test for me. I don't like the taste of beer." A third person said: "Depending on the industry and country, drinking is definitely a big part of sales."