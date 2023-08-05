Boss Receives Late-Night Drunk Text From Employee, Their Wholesome Chat Is Now Viral

Internet users responded to the post with warmth and affection. (Representative pic/Unsplash)

An employee sent a late-night drunk text to his boss, admitting to him that he felt lucky to have found such a good manager, and now the heartwarming communication between the two has gone viral on social media.

Taking to microblogging site X, the boss, who goes by the name Sidhant, shared a screenshot of the unexpected text exchange, where the drunk employee expressed their deep appreciation for their boss. "Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. thank you for trusting me. thank you pushing me harder alwatys. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh. bye :P (sic)," the employee wrote.

Moved by the message, Mr Sidhant couldn't help but share it with his followers. "Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?" he jokingly wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these? pic.twitter.com/rvkaGMYqLl — Siddhant (@siddhantmin) August 4, 2023

Internet users were quick to respond to the now-viral tweet with warmth and affection. Several users praised the boss for his positive influence.

"As someone who has always had only & only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness," commented one user. "This made me wish you were my boss. They're lucky to have you! You're doing something right," said another.

A third user hilariously wrote, "This should be printed & included in your CV, if & when you search for a new job," while another added, "You know it's honest when the alcohol brings it out of you! Reflects on your leadership @siddhantmin. Great stuff! Thanks for sharing..."

Meanwhile, in the following post, Mr Sidhant shared details about his team and how he built it from scratch. He also praised his employee who had texted him by referring to him as "one of the best Frontend engineers I have worked with".

"I feel it's time to add some context to this: Guys, I lead engineering at One Impression. My team is a close-knit team of 13 high-energy engineers solving real problems for content creators around the globe. I'm the first tech guy at OI and I've built this team from scratch. We are very proud of our culture and the work we do. This team has been working very closely with me every single day for the last 24 months and the person who texted me this is one of the best Frontend engineers I have ever worked with," Mr Sidhant tweeted.

Since being shared on Friday, the boss' post has accumulated more than 3,500 likes and over 202,000 views.

