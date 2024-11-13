Boss Left 'Speechless' After GenZ Employee's Unique Excuse For Showing Up Late

Ms Doshi said she was left speechless after reading the message

A recent incident involving a young employee's late arrival to work has ignited a lively discussion on social media. The employee, who had stayed late the night before, cited this as the reason for their tardiness. The situation, shared by advocate Ayushi Doshi on X, has polarized opinions.

The screenshot read, "Hii Sir & Ma'am I will be coming tomorrow at 11.30 am Because I am currently leaving office at 8.30 pm."

Ms Doshi said she was left speechless after reading the message, "I can't believe my junior sent me this. Today's kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he's going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move. I am speechless mahn."

In a follow-up tweet, Ms Doshi clarified, "To everyone commenting, let me clarify the situation. He was given a 3 deadline to complete a task that usually requires at least one full day of work. His working hours were from 10 AM to 7 PM, but if he wasn't able to finish within that time frame, he had to put in an barely 1.5 hours to complete the task. The issue is that he's losing valuable time by being on his phone instead of staying focused on the work. When there's a deadline to meet, sometimes a bit of extra time is necessary to get everything done!"

See the post here:

I can't believe my junior sent me this. Today's kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he's going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move!🫡🫡 i am speechless mahn. pic.twitter.com/iNf629DLwq — Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) November 12, 2024

Many internet users have sided with the employee, arguing that working late should not be penalized with further delays. However, others disagree, maintaining that punctuality is essential regardless of prior commitments."

A user wrote, "Our profession has made this toxic exploitation the norm and widely accepted. However, there is nothing wrong in what your junior is expecting. You pay him for the hours he puts in, not for the draft. If his hours don't qualify as good enough, then YOU hired the wrong junior."

Another user wrote, "Why the heck did you let him/her work till 8:30pm, grandma?"

"Liked his confidence, he must be good at his work," the third user commented.

"Office timing should not conflict with personal timings he is right here and deserves this compensation, " the fourth user wrote on X.