Boss Demands Live Location From Employee Requesting Sick Leave: 'It's Not Okay'

An employee has detailed a case of managerial overreach and questioned the Indian work culture after their boss demanded their live location to approve a sick leave. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Is asking for live location okay?" the employee shared a WhatsApp screenshot of a conversation with the boss, who claimed that it was an HR policy to access the live location of employees.

"I was on a leave yesterday because of an acute headache. This morning I asked my boss to grant me a leave again as I was still suffering from headache," the user wrote.

"He asked me to talk to HR, and HR said to give valid documents. I told this to my boss. He asked to share live location. I know it's not okay. What will be the consequences?"

In the WhatsApp chat, the boss initially ordered the employee to submit documents by the end of the day before asking for live location details. When quizzed by the employee on why such information was required, the boss replied: "It is required as instruction received from HR."

'Absolutely Not'

As the post went viral, social media users advised the employee not to share their location with the boss, adding that it was a case of breach of privacy.

"What's a valid document for headache? That itself is an enigma for me. If I feel sick and decide to sleep in, should I send pics of me suffering to get leaves?" said one user, while another added: "Absolutely not, do not share your location. They hired you for work and your location is none of their business."

A third commented: "BS boss. Straight up deny it. Highlight privacy concerns. Also seeing it's on WhatsApp, I am assuming its an Indian company of small size, such toxicity and micro-management is what is letting the domestic sector down big time."

A fourth said: "Ask him to send an official email requesting the live location. In case he does that, reply with CC to HR Also, if you are someplace else, see a few YouTube videos on how to set GPS location, as a failsafe. Enjoy!!"

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post)