Bolero Drives Past Jaguar In Mumbai Rains. Anand Mahindra Responds

A viral video shows a Bolero easily driving past a stuck Jaguar in Mumbai.

Heavy rains paralaysed Mumbai on Wednesday, almost turning the city into an extension of the sea. The unprecedented deluge led to water-logging, traffic jams and delayed flights. In the midst of this, a video of a Mahindra Bolero SUV whizzing past a luxury Jaguar sedan on one such water-logged road of Mumbai tickled social media's funny bone.

Jaguar vs Bolero in #MumbaiRains@anandmahindra you must be proud of this! pic.twitter.com/A87t0ebfi6 — Mohan Chandnani (@MohanSChandnani) September 4, 2019

But even as several people tagged Anand Mahindra on the video to bring it to his attention, the chairman of the Mahindra Group refused to be drawn into a debate about the two cars, calling it an "unfair contest".

On Wednesday, he responded to the video on Twitter and wrote: "We won't brag over this. It's an unfair contest."

He explained that the Bolero was built to navigate tough terrains and added: "Bolero's meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?) But now you know why the Bolero's my favourite vehicle to drive."

His measured response found a lot of praise on the microblogging website, and many agreed with him.

Unfair contest indeed...



But such incidents will motivate some car buyers to lean towards mini SUVs, SUVs in India.



Ground clearance is especially important, given some of our roads! https://t.co/QJdLDjmjAw — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) September 5, 2019

3 Cheers to Mahindra Bolero which glided through so beautifully well steered without any hiccups???????? pic.twitter.com/XODc20xNm4 — Fida (@Fida64372315) September 4, 2019

I drive Bolero for five years but it's never given me any opportunity to complaint, I love Bolero — Charan Singh (@CharanS63635189) September 4, 2019

