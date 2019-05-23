Boiling Soup Explodes In Woman’s Face In Horrifying Video

A video shows a hot pot exploding in a waitress' face.

A horrifying video that has emerged from China shows a pot of boiling soup exploding in a woman's face. Surveillance footage from a Haidilao restaurant, a popular chain of restaurants in the country, shows two patrons seated at a table when one of them accidentally drops a lighter in the table's hot pot - a Chinese cooking method using hot soup stock to cook meat and vegetables.

As the waitress reaches into the soup with a ladle to retrieve the lighter, the scalding soup explodes in her face. The explosion leaves her covered in boiling soup, and the hot liquid is also splashed onto the two customers. The shocking incident took place in Kunming, Yunnan, reports Shanghaiist.

Watch the video below:

The waitress and one of the customers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Haidilao, which has more than 300 outlets in China, has said that it is investigating the incident and conducting training exercises to avoid any such incidents in the future.

