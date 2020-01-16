Body-Cam Records Moment Cop Was Hit By Train While Chasing Burglar

A police officer in Georgia, USA, was struck by a train while chasing a burglar. Body camera footage released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday shows the chilling moment Andy Anderson was hit by the train and knocked to the ground.

According to a press release obtained by CNN, the incident occurred on January 7, when Officer Anderson responded to a call about a burglary at a home near the Norfolk Southern railroad track. After checking the home, the cop was walking along the railway tracks when saw a man carrying a television set and figured he would be the burglar.

However, a train came up behind Officer Anderson as he radioed for backup. He stepped off the tracks, thinking he would be far enough to avoid the train. Unfortunately, he was still too close, and the train knocked him down.

The body camera footage shows him being thrown into some bushes besides the tracks. According to Fox News, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that Officer Anderson was so focused on catching the suspect, he didn't realise how close he was to the tracks.

"That's a prime example of tunnel vision. It's real. He was so focused on the man getting away he forgot about the danger around him and didn't step far enough off the tracks," said Chief Dodd.

Officer Anderson, who was chasing suspect Jayden Moats, suffered a concussion and several broken bones in the collision. He was released from the Redmond Regional Hospital on Sunday and is said to be in good spirits. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Two people were arrested in connection with the burglary.