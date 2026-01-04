Woman Shares Heartwarming New Year Surprise Found Inside Her Blinkit Delivery Bag

A New Year delivery from Blinkit turned into a heartwarming moment for a customer when she found a small surprise inside her delivery bag. Geet shared a short video online showing the Blinkit bag along with the groceries she had ordered. What made the clip special was an unexpected New Year gift tucked inside.

Geet revealed that along with her groceries, she received a playful keychain as a New Year token. The keychain had the text, "I'm the it in the Blinkit." The simple but fun message immediately caught her attention and set the tone for the rest of the delivery.

Watch Video Here:

Along with the keychain, Geet also received a note that seemed to be the most special part of the delivery. The note stated that she was a customer Blinkit proudly talks about in meetings. It described her as one of the rare 0.1% of customers who supported the company like no other. The note also stated that the keychain was for someone who felt like family and wished them a Happy New Year.

In the video, Geet shared that such a small and unexpected gesture truly made her happy. She said that such thoughtful little gestures make customers feel important and are remembered, especially during holidays like New Year's.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "I like the bags on which you can colour . At least then you can repurpose them than cutting and destroying them."

Another user noted, "I got a box full of butter cookies."