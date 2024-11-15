Black Friday 2024: Offers, Deals, And Discounts You Need To Know About

As Black Friday approaches on November 29, 2024, tech enthusiasts are gearing up for discounts on popular products from brands like Apple and Google.

While Apple is known for avoiding direct discounts, it usually offers Apple Gift Cards with select purchases during the event, according to details on the MacBook website. This strategy allows Apple fans to enjoy added value on their favourite devices.

Meanwhile, Google has already rolled out early deals on its flagship products, giving shoppers a head start on holiday tech bargains. With both brands in the spotlight, this Black Friday promises to be an exciting time for tech-savvy shoppers.

Here's how to prepare for Black Friday, including where and when to find the best prices.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday happens the day after Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, November 28 this year, meaning the shopping holiday falls on Friday, November 29.

What is Black Friday?

According to USA Today, Black Friday has become known as one of the biggest shopping and sales events of the year. Happening the day after Thanksgiving, it is believed to have earned the title "Black Friday" in the 1950s when Philadelphia police coined the term to describe the chaos they observed thanks to suburban shoppers flooding the city. By 1961, the name stuck in Philly but didn't go nationwide until the late 1980s, when retailers seized the opportunity to re-frame the day as something more positive, concocting the analogy of stores going from being "in the red" (experiencing financial deficit) until the explosion of sales on the day after Thanksgiving, bringing them back into "the black" (being profitable).

When does Black Friday start on Amazon?

According to USA Today, Amazon's Black Friday Week will start on Thursday, Nov. 21, and run through Friday, Nov. 29. Deals include up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Amazon Fire Smart TVs, Kindles, Ring doorbells, and Beats headphones. There's also up to 50% off denim for the family from Levi's and apparel from OROLAY.