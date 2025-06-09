Electric Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Contribute 4.1 Per Cent Market Share In May25

India's electric passenger vehicle market continued its upward trajectory in May 2025, demonstrating notable year-on-year growth in retail sales. According to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric cars now comprise 4.1 percent of the total passenger vehicle market, an increase from 2.6 percent in May 2024. Below is a detailed overview of how different car manufacturers performed last month.

Electric Passenger Vehicle Retail: May 2025 Overview

Tata Motors remained the leading company in the EV segment, selling 4,351 units in May 2025. Although this is a slight decrease from 4,436 units sold in April 2025, Tata still maintained its position as the market leader, despite an 18.08 percent drop compared to the same month last year.

JSW MG Motor India secured the second spot by selling 3,765 units. The company showed strong performance, recording an 8.75 percent increase over April and a remarkable 149.83 percent rise compared to May 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 2,632 units, reflecting an impressive year-on-year growth of 343.10 percent. However, there was an 11.65 percent decrease compared to sales in April.

Hyundai Motor India also saw substantial growth, with 606 electric vehicles (EVs) sold, indicating a remarkable year-on-year increase of 488.35 percent. However, this represents a decline of 10.49 percent from April's figures.

Chinese manufacturer BYD India performed strongly, delivering 494 units-an increase of 42.77 percent from April and 179.10 percent year-on-year.

BMW India continued to see consistent growth in its luxury EV sector, with sales reaching 174 units in May, marking a 38.10 percent rise month-on-month and a 135.14 percent increase year-on-year.

PCA Automobiles India experienced one of the highest month-on-month improvements, selling 123 units in May, a significant jump from 48 units in April, which translates to a 156.25 percent increase. Their year-on-year growth is at 41.38 percent.

Mercedes-Benz sold 88 EVs, showing a 10 percent increase over April and a 37.5 percent year-on-year rise.

Volvo Auto India experienced a slight downturn, with sales falling to 33 units, down 5.71 percent month-on-month and 21.43 percent year-on-year.

Kia India sold 26 EVs, reflecting a 16.13 percent decline from April; however, it still showed a positive year-on-year growth of 18.18 percent.

Other electric manufacturers collectively accounted for 12 units sold in the month of May 2025, down from 48 units, demonstrating a significant decline of 75 percent compared to May 2024.