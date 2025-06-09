Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units in May 2025

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is experiencing strong and promising growth, according to the latest data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for May 2025. Increase in consumer adoption, infrastructural improvement, and better product availability have resulted in increased sales figures in this segment.

In May 2025, sales of electric two-wheelers reached 100,345 units, which is a 9.32 per cent increase from April 2025, when 91,791 units were sold. Compared to May 2024, when 77,330 units were sold, this is a 29.76 per cent growth. The market share for electric two-wheelers now stands at 6.1per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent in April 2025 and 5.0 per cent in May 2024. Below is a detailed overview of how different two-wheeler manufacturers performed last month.

Electric Two-Wheeler Vehicle Retail: May 2025 Overview

TVS Motor was the top seller, with sales of 24,572 units with a month-over-month (MoM) growth of 24.50per cent and a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 107.10 per cent. Bajaj Auto Ltd followed closely behind, selling 21,812 units and showing a MoM growth of 14.79 per cent and a YoY rise of 135.83 per cent.

In contrast, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd saw a surprising drop in sales, with only 18,501 units sold. This is a 6.13 per cent decrease from the previous month and a significant 50.52 per cent drop from the same time last year when they sold 37,389 units. Ather Energy Ltd also experienced a slight decline, selling 12,856 units, which is a 2.36 per cent drop MoM but a good YoY increase of 108.90 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp performed well, selling 7,165 units, which is a MoM rise of 17.02 per cent and an impressive YoY increase of 191.26 per cent. Other mentions include Greaves Electric Mobility and E-Sprinto Green Energy, with E-Sprinto showing a huge MoM growth of 151.97 per cent and an incredible YoY growth of 22,880 per cent. However, PUR Energy saw a MoM decline of 12.35 per cent.

On the downside, Kinetic Green Energy and BGauss Auto both had MoM drops of 13.63 per cent and 18.69 per cent, respectively, with BGauss also experiencing a YoY decrease of 8.10 per cent.