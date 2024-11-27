Bizarre Gen Z Food Trend Shocks Internet: "Gross", "Dehydrated Slime"

Dry yogurt has emerged as a quirky food trend, particularly among Gen Z, gaining traction on social media platforms like TikTok. This trend involves removing the liquid from regular yogurt to create a firmer, more powdery product, as per a report in New York Post. The process begins by wrapping yogurt in a paper towel, pressing it to remove moisture, and refrigerating it for up to 48 hours. The resulting texture resembles thick frosting or clay rather than traditional yogurt, the outlet further said.

Watch the video:

she is my nara smith pic.twitter.com/wUJJqixq8Y — zig ⚷ (@8halchemist) November 17, 2024

The product has been trending on TikTok with hashtag #dryyogurt; creators also use cookie cutters to make their dried yogurt into different shapes.

The trend draws inspiration from labneh, a Middle Eastern strained yogurt often used as a spread or dip. However, the viral adaptation tends to focus more on the novelty of the transformation than on flavour. While some TikTok users enjoy pairing the dry yogurt with granola or fruits, others have criticised its strange consistency, with others joking about its resemblance to "depressing" food experiments.

Despite its polarising reception, the trend reflects a broader fascination with reimagining everyday foods into creative formats. For some, it's a playful exploration, while others view it as another odd social media fad destined to fade. Whether embraced or mocked, dry yogurt has certainly sparked conversations across the internet.

"It's just like eating thick... almost like frosting. Thick, thick frosting," commented one user. Another TikTok user argued they "hate the texture of the gross creation", adding it looks like a "dehydrated slime".

In India too, creators and influencers keep posting videos of bizarre food combinations that shock social media users. Among them is Dahi Maggi an experiment that will make you cringe.

The viral video was shared on Instagram and shows a woman adding curd, butter, salt, and milk to a bowl of boiled Maggi. She gives it a nice mix and then starts with the preparation for the tadka. For this, she adds urad dal, rai, curry leaves, and red chillies to hot oil. Finally, she tops the boiled Maggi with the prepared tadka to complete the dish. "If you put curd in Maggi, you get amazing results," reads the caption of the post.

Others have tried their hands on Fanta Maggi, Mango Maggi and Bread Pakoda Maggi.