Pic Of Sad Bulldog, Who Misses Playing With Kids, Is Breaking Hearts On Twitter

A picture of Big Poppa looking totally crestfallen is viral on social media.

A viral photo of a bulldog watching kids playing from his balcony and looking sad about not being able to join them is breaking hearts on Twitter. According to owner Rashida Ellis, 38, Big Poppa the bulldog loves children.

"He loves children and then other dogs and then adults," the Atlanta-based costume designer said to Buzzfeed News. "In that order."

Unfortunately, the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has kept Big Poppa indoors, which means he has not been able to play with the kids in his building - his favourite activity. Separated from his friends, Big Poppa has been moping around the house in low spirits.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking photo of the three-year-old English bulldog, affectionately called Pop, looking absolutely dejected with his head hung low. "Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss[es] playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio," Rashida captioned the now-viral pic.

"He kept making noises to get their attention, but we're six stories up and they can't hear him," she said. "I was like, Oh my god, he's really sad."

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

The image of the sad bulldog has gone massively viral online, attracting the attention of Ellen DeGeneres and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, among others. On Twitter, it has collected over 64,000 'retweets' and nearly 6 lakh 'likes', along with thousands of comments from people who said they could relate to Big Poppa's quarantine sadness. In fact, the image event set "Big Poppa" trending in the US.

Take a look at how the Internet reacted to Big Poppa's viral pic:

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

i will find a cure myself if it means seeing Big Poppa smile again. 14/10 https://t.co/YVarud5bNr — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 22, 2020

We need to make the world a better one for Big Poppa ???? https://t.co/AhADexy4OO — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 22, 2020

Talking about the popularity of the photo, Rashida Ellis said, "I think when people look at that photo, we can all relate right now. We can't do the things that we used to do, we can't hang out with our friends."