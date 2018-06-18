Big Fluffy Dog Stuck On Roof Needed Firefighters To Rescue Him Top dog

According to ABC News, Renee Roth was dog-sitting for her son, while he was away, when this incident happened. When she realised the dog, named Whiskey, was missing, Ms Roth started searching for him and found him chilling on the roof.



After seeing him on the roof, which he climbed out onto through the window, she attempted to lure him back inside with treats before calling for help. "He was standing there and he kept looking over on the garage. I'm like, 'Don't jump.' I ended up calling the fire department and, thankfully, they came over."





It took a coordinated effort by the firefighters to coax the dog back inside. While one took a ladder to stand outside, another tried to pull Whiskey back inside.



"It was kind of an organized effort of pushing from the outside and pulling from the inside and once Whiskey figured out what we were doing, I think he kind of cooperated and jumped through," Battalion Chief Jeremiah Anderson said to



Whiskey's mischievous stunt has left many laughing. "Silly puppy," laughs one person in the comments section on Facebook. "I bet he was either running from getting a bath and jumped out the window, or he saw a bird out there and decided to be friends," speculates another.



A similar incident took place last year when a Malamute named Maverick climbed out of the window and had to be rescued twice in one hour.







