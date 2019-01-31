BFFs Sania Mirza And Parineeti Chopra's Insta Banter Will Leave You Smiling

Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra are known to be close friends and often post pictures together, as well as comment on each other's posts.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 31, 2019 14:53 IST
BFFs Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra during a vacation in Goa.


Who amongst us hasn't asked their best friend for a random gift, a treat, a freebie? Clearly, celebs are not very different - and this chat between besties Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra is proof. When tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a post about Prajwal Hegde's latest book, Parineeti was first in line to ask for a free copy! Their sweet Insta banter has left fans and followers smiling.

"'What's good about falling?' Written by my good friend @praj_hegde .. grab your copies NOW .." wrote Sania, sharing a picture which shows her holding the book in hand.

Actress Parineeti Chopra was among the first to comment on the picture. "But I want a free copy," she quipped.

And Sania, ever the obliging best friend, promised to get her one!

Their easygoing banter on Instagram left netizens smiling, with the laughing face emoji dominating the comments section.

Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra may come from very different professions, but they are known to be close friends and often post pictures together, as well as comment on each other's posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love her!!! @mirzasaniar

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

In 2015, they took a trip to Goa together.

What do you think of their Instagram camaraderie? Let us know using the comments section below.

