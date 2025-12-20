"Between Concrete And Chaos": Viral Video Shows Dolphins Swimming Close To Worli Shore In Mumbai

Mumbai is known for its busy roads, tall buildings, and fast-moving life. But every once in a while, the city offers moments that slow everything down. One such rare and joyful moment was recently witnessed at Worli Sea Face, where a group of dolphins was seen swimming close to the city's shoreline.

The unexpected sight left residents surprised and delighted, offering a peaceful break from the usual concrete and chaos of city life.

This remarkable scene was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Savin Chauhan. He described the moment as "Between concrete and chaos - A Dolphin moment".

Watch Video Here:

In the video, the dolphins can be seen swimming gracefully and gracefully in the sea. They leap and play together. Their gentle movements and playful antics immediately caught the attention of onlookers.

Social Media Reaction

Social media was flooded with reactions as soon as the video surfaced. Many expressed their joy and excitement after seeing dolphins near the city. For some, it felt like a rare and special gift from nature.

One user commented, "They came here to perform on reel."

Another user noted, "Returned after 5 years , Last seen during the time of Corona."

"When even dolphins are doing city visits but you're still stuck in traffic," added a third user.