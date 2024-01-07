'Best Uber Ever': Cab Driver Uses Karaoke Singing To Entertain Passengers

The video concludes with everyone joining in for a collective singing session.

A taxi driver gained widespread attention on social media due to a unique arrangement for passengers in her vehicle. Taking a ride in her cab means experiencing a full-fledged karaoke session. A video capturing her singing alongside passengers was posted on Instagram, leaving viewers astonished.

The video was posted on Instagram by the Uber driver, Linda. Her page is filled with videos of her jamming with her passengers.

The footage features a group of individuals inside a taxi. Once they get comfortable, the driver introduces them to the karaoke arrangement. The video concludes with everyone joining in for a collective singing session.

Posted on November 8, the video has amassed more than 4 lakh views on Instagram. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Make more videos! Don't stop!!! Yessss!! Which town are you at??? Can we come find you???"

Another user wrote, "I need to travel to Florida JUST for this Uber ride!"

"Imagine a depressed person entering your cab and you lit up their mood, keep doing what you do," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "You are the funnest driver EVER! Have you thought about tagging the singers in your reels? No matter, you're sure to go viral. Way to bring joy to the world girl!"

"Next level lifts dropping THAT before being dropped off, what the whaaat Maaaaan, lady you puttin' the uber in Uber. Suber Duber Uber, wish we had a cool cabbie like you on the other side of that pond here in York, England," the fifth user wrote.