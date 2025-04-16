"Best Decision I Ever Made": Danish Woman After Living In India For 10 Months

Astrid Esmeralda, a Danish woman, made headlines after sharing her incredible experience of living in India for the past 10 months. She revealed that quitting her life in Copenhagen and moving to India without a plan was one of the best decisions she's ever made. Ms Esmeralda documented her journey in an Instagram video, showcasing the diverse experiences she's had across India, from Rishikesh to Goa to Mumbai.

Ms Esmeralda shared that she left Copenhagen because the city had begun to bore her. "On my 10th month—and this has been one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life!!! I needed a change. It felt like there was nothing left for me in Copenhagen. I loved my job, my apartment, my friends (I miss you!), but I was so bored with the city… It's only fun in the summer! The rest of the time, we're all just waiting for summer, and it feels like such a sleepy place," she wrote in the caption of the video.

She then expressed her deep affection for India, praising its diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm people. After extensively travelling across the country, from Rishikesh to Goa and Mumbai, she said she felt a sense of adventure, belonging, and self-discovery. "India has opened my eyes to so much. First of all, I've fallen in love with a country that's so diverse, wild, and beautiful. I've fallen in love with the culture, the people, and the nature," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

"India has shown me new sides of myself, awakened my dreams, and given me trust in my journey. It's also shown me the real effects of karma. I'm grateful for everything—most of all, the privilege to be able to travel, live abroad, and explore the world," she added.

She concluded her post by remarking that the trip has been "life-changing" and shared her plans to extend her stay in India for another month before embarking on a European summer adventure. However, she's set to return to India after the monsoon season.

The woman's heartfelt post about her experiences in India has gone viral on Instagram. One user wrote, "Amazing, all the best and please keep coming back to India."

Another commented, "Wait till your vacation period in Goa gets over and money runs out, then your grind will start."

A third said, "North eastern part of India is very cool and unique too..totally different culture and landscape..Meghalaya,Sikkim to name a few."

A fourth added, 'Hey, it's a blessing to live in India 🇮🇳 for sure… It's beautiful for sure."