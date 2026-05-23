Bengaluru Woman's Kindness Towards Workers With Tea And Snacks Wins Hearts Online

At a time when many acts of kindness are recorded for social media, a woman in Bengaluru has drawn attention online for quietly helping people and animals in her neighbourhood for years without seeking recognition.

A heartwarming video shared by Instagram user Jagadish Nadanalli showed the woman stepping outside her home in the morning with tea and biscuits for municipal workers carrying out their daily duties.

The workers, dressed in uniforms, were seen accepting the refreshments while warmly interacting with the woman. The video captured her casually serving tea and biscuits as part of what appeared to be her regular morning routine.

In the caption of his post, Jagadish said social media was often filled with videos of people helping poor people, elderly citizens, auto drivers and roadside vendors while recording the entire process for views and engagement. He added that it was sometimes difficult to know how genuine such content was.

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He then described the woman from his neighbourhood as someone who had quietly helped others for years without publicity or any intention of earning money. According to him, she carried out these acts purely for her own inner satisfaction.

Jagadish claimed that the woman's generosity went far beyond serving tea. He said she regularly provided coffee, bread, biscuits and bananas to sanitation workers visiting the area. On special occasions, she also offered them snacks and useful items.

He further shared that she kept bowls of milk, rice and food outside her house for stray dogs and cats, which was why animals were often seen waiting near her home. On her terrace, she also placed grains, pulses and water for birds.

According to Jagadish, the woman also warmly interacted with wandering people travelling with cows or calves. He said she treated vegetable sellers, flower vendors and fruit sellers like family members. Some vendors, he claimed, visited her home just to speak with her even when they were not selling anything.

Jagadish wrote that in all the years he had known her, he had never seen anyone so dedicated to helping others almost every single day. He added that the fact she carried out these acts without expecting recognition made her feel like a great motherly figure.

Social Media Reaction

The video left many social media users emotional, with several people praising both the woman's quiet generosity and Jagadish for highlighting kindness that often goes unnoticed.

One user commented, "This is so beautifully written, and I'm truly touched by your kind words and thoughtful observation."

Another user noted, "She is blessed, making the world a beautiful place to live."

"Thank you for sharing and I wish all goodness in her life," added a third user.