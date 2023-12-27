Bengaluru Woman Sets Up Tinder, Hinge Profiles Of Room To Find Flatmate

(Representative Photo)

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. The internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments, a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. Those who live outside their hometown, know how difficult it is to find a flatmate. Recently, a Bengaluru woman decided to undertake a unique approach to find herself a flatmate.

Karuna Tata aged 22, set up profiles of her room on popular dating applications like Tinder and Hinge to find a person who could replace her as a flatmate in her current house. She took to X and shared that her room is named as "Kholi number 420", referencing the popular song from Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Amar Akbar Antony'. She stated that the room is part of a three-bedroom apartment in Singasandra and is close to pharmacies and supermarkets. Further, there are no restrictions on vegetarians or non-vegetarians. According to the profile's bio, the room is a "queen of aesthetics" and is searching for a committed partner.

Is this a startup idea or a peak Bengaluru moment in desparate times? Anyways meet kholi number 420 who's on tinder to get matched with potential flatmates to replace me. @Tinder_India please make this happen. pic.twitter.com/1vBwdU9Zhb — Karuna Tata (@starlightknown) December 21, 2023

"Is this a startup idea or a peak Bengaluru moment in desparate times? Anyways meet kholi number 420 who's on tinder to get matched with potential flatmates to replace me. @Tinder_India please make this happen," she wrote on the platform. In a reply to a user's question, Ms Tata said that she had to opt for this method because "nothing worked". She added, "Well nothing worked so I'm really hoping for a change with this personal touch this time."

Since being shared, her post has amassed over two thousand views.

"Omg if you don't get one after this, it's impossible hhahahaha," said a user.

Another added, "woah xd"

"She literally uno reversed the 'every platform is a dating platform if you try hard enough if you try hard enough, dating flatforms can be whatever you want it to be'," wrote a person.