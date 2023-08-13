Bengaluru Woman Forgot Her Bag With Wallet At Airport Toilet, Then Help Arrived

Internet users thanked the CISF officer and lauded India's airport security

One of the biggest nightmares for frequent fliers is the fear of losing an item or luggage at the airport. Sometimes, it takes days and weeks for them to get the lost item back. However, a story of how a CISF officer promptly came to the rescue of a woman at Bengaluru airport, is warming hearts on the internet.

Meghna Girish took to X and wrote that she left her handbag with her wallet, keys, and other important things, in the airport's washroom. Since she could not go back inside, a CISF officer came to her aid and assured her that she would get her bag back.

''The #CISF officer first reassured me with 'mil jayega, ek pin bhi yahan gum nahin hoga', and while I had to wait outside, he got the #Vistara ground staff to retrieve it, made sure my ID cards in the bag matched the boarding card on my phone.... and grateful me sheepishly thanked them heaved a sigh of relief and took a cab home,'' the tweet read.

It was past midnight when I tiredly walked out of the airport terminal.... forgetting my handbag with house keys, wallet and all else in the wash room inside!



The officer then contacted the airline staff, who helped retrieve the bag back, with all her belongings intact, in just 10 minutes.

''All stress was over in 10 minutes! Doubtful of such efficiency, calm confidence and smiling effort as our airport staff anywhere in the world,'' she added.

Internet users also thanked the CISF officer and lauded India's airport security, while some shared similar experiences.

One user said, ''Some good human beings still exist.''

Another added, ''Absolutely correct. Our airport security is the best. My daughter once left her headphone at the security. She picked up the laptop bag but forgot the headphones. Panic sets in. She ran back and the items were kept aside by CISF. Feeling of getting back lost item is so good.''

A third wrote, ''Absolutely agree, ma'am. Most indifferent people abroad.'' A fourth commented, ''Similar story, left my purse after security check and moved to lounge. A lady cisf officer came over and handed me the purse after following me through cameras. Kudos to #CISF.''

