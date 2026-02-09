Woman Calls Bengaluru A "Bubble", Says It Is Different From Other Cities In India

A Bengaluru-based woman has shared her thoughts online about how life in the city feels very different from the rest of India. She said living in Bengaluru often feels like living in a separate world, where many people focus strongly on their careers, fitness, and self-care.

She posted her views on X. In her post, she explained that most people around her belong to a small and privileged group that is always working to improve their lifestyle, health, and goals.

In her post, the woman wrote that Bengaluru feels like a kind of bubble. She explained that the city is mostly inhabited by people who belong to the top one percent of society, who are creating new things, taking care of their minds and bodies, finding solutions to problems, and striving to improve their lifestyles every day.

Check Out The Post Here:

I live in Bangalore, and let me tell you, it's a bubble.



It's mostly the top 1% of people building things, taking care of their mind and body, solving problems, and genuinely working every day to improve their lifestyle.



Every time I travel outside or go back home, I'm reminded… — Shravika Jain (@shravi_aj) February 7, 2026

The woman further stated that whenever she travels outside Bengaluru or visits her hometown, she clearly feels the difference. According to her, many people outside the city don't place as much importance on healthy habits like eating well, exercising, or setting goals for themselves.

She also said that many people, due to a lack of self-control, eat unhealthy food every day and then mock those who try to eat clean and live a better life. According to her, instead of appreciating such efforts, people often laugh at them.

In her post, she said her real intention was to convey that people should occasionally step outside their bubble and meet people outside the limited world of their startups, gyms, and wellness.

The woman also said that changing this mindset is neither easy nor immediately possible. According to her, it will take years of consistent and slow effort before people truly value health and self-improvement.