Bengaluru Techie's Viral Plea: Shut Down IT Parks, Go Remote To Fix City's Infrastructure

A social media post about Bengaluru's deteriorating roads and infrastructure has gained widespread attention. A techie named Amarnath Shivashankar has appealed to the Karnataka government on X to temporarily close the city's major IT parks to expedite necessary repairs and construction work.

He urged the government to implement a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and allow IT companies to work from home for a few months to address road and stormwater drainage issues.

In his post, Amarnath wrote that the BCP should be implemented, the IT parks should be temporarily closed, roads and drainage systems should be repaired, incomplete flyovers should be completed, and the number of BMTC buses should be increased. He also stated that "where there is a will, there is a way" and that Bengaluru can be completely repaired in one go.

"When IT companies on the Outer Ring Road, ITPL, Electronic City, Manyata Tech Park, Bagmane Tech Park etc. went completely remote for more than a year during Covid, they can do that again if the Government mandates them to do so. Employees are losing productive hours during their commute," he added.

He also tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the Chief Minister's Office in the post.

Social Media Reaction

Following the post, discussions intensified on social media as to whether the city's infrastructure work can be expedited by promoting remote work for some time.

One user commented, "There will be real practical challenges in doing it now. We are not in global crisis and the parent companies (GCCs) want their employees to be in office not only in India but worldwide."

Another user wrote, "Bengaluru's traffic mess isn't just about bad roads, it's about a real estate cabal that can't afford remote work."

"Leave about the roads - GARBAGE is the biggest issue - unable to step out irrespective of the area even the remote area on the way to airport is dirty," commented a third user.