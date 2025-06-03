Bengaluru Techie Resigns Following Public Humiliation During Google Meet

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru software engineer resigned after public humiliation during a Google Meet. He experienced gaslighting and bad behavior from his manager, leading to an emotional breakdown. The engineer cited unclear expectations and a lack of support as significant issues in his role.

A young software engineer from Bengaluru recently resigned after experiencing public humiliation during a Google Meet session. Despite seeking clarity on a project, he was met with gaslighting and bad behaviour from his manager, leading to an emotional breakdown during the call.

The engineer highlighted the lack of onboarding and structure in his role, stating that expectations were unclear and support was nonexistent. When he attempted to address these issues, he faced further criticism and was told to "figure it out" on his own.

He further said that that appreciation was rare and the fear of public shaming was constant. The manager's behaviour included late-night calls, shifting blame, and dismissive responses to concerns. Upon resigning, the engineer was met with a sarcastic remark: "Good luck finding another job. Let's see how long you last there."

The incident which was shared in a LinkedIn post by Shravan Tickoo has received many comments, and in most of them, the professionals accepted that they have been in the same condition before. Those comments also shed light on the emotional toll of toxic work environments and the importance of supportive leadership.

"Been there. Can understand it," commented a user.

"This post hits hard, Shravan. It's heartbreaking to see how leadership, or the lack thereof, can deeply impact someone's confidence and mental health. A strong reminder that as leaders, our greatest responsibility is to uplift, listen, and create an environment where people feel valued and safe," wrote another user.

"Reading this, I'm reminded of the quote: "With great power comes great responsibility." Sadly, some forget that leadership isn't about control-it's about care. Toxic managers don't just hurt performance-they break people. Grateful for the few who lead with empathy. They're rarer than we think," commented a third user.