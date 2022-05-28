Bengaluru Man Takes A Dig At City's Traffic With 'Selling Gears' Tweet

A man named Shrikant took a jibe at Bengaluru traffic by offering to sell gears.



Bengaluru is famous for its traffic jams. Many people in the IT hub regularly post nightmarish photos on social media of bumper-to-bumper traffic and daily hassles faced by commuters.

But this time, in a post widely circulating on social media, a man named Shrikant took a jibe at Bengaluru traffic by offering to sell gears.

"My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the third, fourth and fifth gears of his car. They are unused and are in showroom condition," he said in the post. "Any buyers in Bangalore?"

It has received more than 8,000 likes, with users finding it relevant and flooding the comment section.

"Why can't he drive between 12 am to 4 am," a user commented.

Also Read | Bearded Dragon Arrives With Head Stuck In Toy, Vet Say "Cutest Patient"

"Pretty sad that even after paying lakhs in taxes, we can't even raise genuine concerns. Wasn't aware that we are supposed to shut up and suffer quietly in order to be a "Proud Citizen," another user wrote.

While a third user said, "Instead try selling land on Moon, some buyers will come surely."

Bengaluru is known for its best weather conditions among other states. The city is the capital and biggest city of Karnataka, with a population of over eight million people and an urban population of about 11 million, making it India's third most populous city.

