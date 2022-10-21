Bengaluru Man Fined For Not Wearing Helmet Challenges Police To 'Provide Evidence', Gets Epic Response

Felix Raj from Bengaluru was issued a challan

A man received a challan from Bengaluru Traffic Police for violating traffic rules. However, he decided to challenge the police by asking them to "provide evidence," but he got an epic response within minutes.

Felix Raj from Bengaluru was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. Upset about the fine, he decided to take it up with the police. He took to Twitter to share a photo he received of the challan that showed his number plate and his scooter, but it did not show him riding the vehicle without a helmet.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mr Raj wrote, "Hello @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice there is no proper evidence of me not wearing helmet. Please provide proper image or remove the case. Same thing happened before but I paid fine just to clear. I can't take fine once again."

Within minutes, the police responded to his query by attaching a picture of him riding his scooter without a helmet.

Here is the deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/Z1LU6yfqF3 — Mishra Ji 🇮🇳 (@venusshines_) October 19, 2022

After the epic response, the man wrote, "Thank you for the Evidence. As a common public every one has the rights to ask this. I appreciate @blrcitytraffic for clarifying on this. I will pay the fine. Kudos to all the meme contents. #bangaloretraffic."

After the Bengaluru Traffic Police's response, the Twitter thread received a lot of reactions from the netizens. A user wrote, "Dear @blrcitytraffic Do we have any law (IPC sections) that can be used to put more fines on that person who tried to waste your time ?" Another user commented, "Now I think it is time for Police to levy another fine for using an electronic device while driving. Evidence is clear as daylight that he is using headphones."

The third user wrote, "Also challenging the cops despite being fully aware of having committed the crime."

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru Traffic policeman shared an image of another police officer getting fined for wearing the wrong helmet while driving a gearless scooter.

"Good evening. Health helmet case booked against police," the cops captioned the Twitter post.