"Bengaluru Is Closed For...": Social Media Post Reignites Kannada Language Debate

In recent times, the Kannada language row in Karnataka has sparked significant debate, particularly in Bengaluru, a city known for its multicultural population. While advocates suggest people learn the language, claiming it's a way of respecting the local culture, critics argue that such a demand is exclusionary in a cosmopolitan setting. Now, a post stating "Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who don't want to learn Kannada" has sparked a heated debate, reigniting the Kannada language row on social media.

In the post, the X user suggested that people who don't respect the local language and culture should avoid Bengaluru. "Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who doesn't want to learn Kannada. They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture," the user wrote.

Since being shared, the post has garnered significant attention on social media, accumulating over 50,000 views and over 200 comments. The post has triggered a heated debate. While some users agreed with the X user's sentiments, others slammed the user saying that learning another language is a personal choice and cannot be forced on an individual.

"I agree with your point, but the government should make this mandatory before allowing immigration to Bangalore. Mob justice is never a good solution," wrote one user. "I believe that only Kannada should be used in Karnataka, and all other languages, including English, should be restricted. If someone argues for the use of English, the same reasoning should apply to other languages as well. Consider this thoughtfully and not out of animosity," commented another.

However, one user wrote, "You are confused as always. Learning other lang is personal choice. And respecting other culture and language is other point. You can always respect other's culture and lang even someone doesn't speak that lang."

"India is closed for you, who doesn't want to learn at least top 5 spoken language of India. You don't need India when you can't respect Indians language and culture," commented another.

"I suggest Karanataka immigration department to ask non kannadigas to show their KAFL (kannada as a forieng language )test score before entering karnataka," jokingly wrote a third user.

"You are just pathetic and evil spreading hate. Shame on you," remarked one user.