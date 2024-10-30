Bengaluru CEO Recalls How Delivery Agent's Simple Gesture Lit Up Her Lonely Diwali. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 117,000 views.

Surbhi Jain, the founder and CEO of Neend App and an IIT Bombay alumna, recently took to social media to share a Diwali experience from five years ago that turned a lonely holiday into a memorable experience, thanks to a heartfelt gesture from a delivery agent. Taking to X, Ms Jain recalled the time she spent the festival alone in her apartment while her friends, roommates and colleagues had all gone home for the holiday. "Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day. All my friends, flatmates, and colleagues had gone home," she recounted. However, a simple yet heartfelt gesture turned her day around.

In her post, Ms Jain revealed that that evening when a delivery agent named Ramesh arrived with her food order, he greeted her with a warm smile and wished "Happy Diwali". This simple gesture, according to Ms Jain, was a reminder that kindness, even in small forms, can make a difference and brighten the day.

"Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me 'Happy Diwali' in-person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along with a warm smile. Let's remember to show kindness to those who brighten our days, even in small ways," Ms Jain wrote.

Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day. All my friends, flatmates, and colleagues had gone home.



Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me 'Happy Diwali' in-person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along… — Surbhi Jain (@surbhiskjain) October 24, 2024

Since being shared, Ms Jain's post has accumulated more than 117,000 views and over 1,500 likes. Her story has resonated deeply with social media users.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "This is what I love about our country. Many of us who run behind career goals or setting businesses forget to take a break and wish others for their well being or wish them happy Diwali. People like Ramesh always make us think which is more important in life."

"This is a wonderful post you have shared highlighting Ramesh's kindness on a festive occasion with you feeling lonely at home. Very often these small acts of goodness are indeed very precious to liven up one's mood," commented another.

"I was alone in Mumbai last Diwali and was greeted by almost every delivery person irrespective of their religion. Sometimes we must realise that while not going to home may be a choice for us, it's an underprivilege for so many who are expecting higher orders and bigger tips," said a third user.

"Thanks to delivery workers as they work round the clock to ensure deliveries smoothly and of course small gestures count a lot. Cheers for making you feel at home," expressed another.