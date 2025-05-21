Bengaluru-Based Remote Worker Faces Backlash For Complaining About Frequent Power Cuts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru man highlights frequent power cuts affecting remote work. He works for a Sweden-based IT company, reporting to the CEO and CTO. Power outages occur 2-3 times weekly, often during scheduled meetings.

A Bengaluru man working remotely for a Sweden-based company has triggered a discussion online after expressing his frustration over frequent power cuts in his city. In his post, titled 'How Do I Explain Frequent Power Cuts to My Nordic Boss?', the user shared that he lives in Indiranagar and works remotely for a small IT company in Sweden. He claimed that the frequent power cuts in his locality hamper his work to an extent where his bosses in the Nordic country now believe that he is making excuses for missing meetings.

"I work remotely for a small IT company, reporting directly to the CEO and CTO in Sweden. They headhunted me and were happy to offer a remote role, with meetings typically between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST. I live in Indiranagar, Bengaluru - supposedly a prime area - yet we've been experiencing frequent, long power cuts, 2-3 times a week. These outages often overlap with my meetings, some lasting for hours," the Redditor wrote.

The employee further wrote, "I stay in a small 1BHK and can't afford an inverter. It's frustrating and embarrassing, especially since this area is considered well-developed."

"After a few missed meetings, my CEO now sounds skeptical - like he thinks I'm making excuses. That's made things worse. I'm anxious every time the power drops," the person continued.

"I've started logging the outages, but I'm unsure how to explain this without sounding like I'm whining. I want to work - I'm just stuck with unreliable infrastructure I can't control. It's 2025, and I live in the so-called tech capital of India, yet I'm worried about losing my job over power cuts," the man added.

Since being shared, the post has sparked a discussion, with many users suggesting that the worker find a backup solution instead of ranting on Reddit.

"Umm move out? Considering its remote work, you can find better places elsewhere in Bangalore. Or even go to other cities where rent is low and you can afford an inverter. I live near BTM/JP nagar and we rarely have powercuts," suggested one user.

"You gotta take ownership and do something about it bruv. Don't create another headache for your employer. Take initiative and either get an invertor, or use mobile data to stay logged in. Communicate this to your bosses in advance that you area taking these steps to ensure your availability," commented another.

"Find solutions. Don't create new problems for your team. It will hurt your prospects and credibility even if you're not at fault. Once you've solved the problem, tell them how you did it. That will improve your credibility," said a third user.

"You're lucky to have a full time remote WFH job. Before you are replaced make necessary arrangements," expressed another.