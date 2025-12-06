Bengaluru Airport Staff Praised For Helping Passengers Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations

A video from Bengaluru airport is gaining attention online as passengers across the country continue to face problems due to IndiGo's mass flight cancellations. The clip shows airport staff stepping in to help travellers who were stuck and dealing with long delays.

The video, posted on Instagram by Priyanshu Tiwari, shows Bengaluru airport staff distributing water, snacks, and tea or coffee to passengers who were facing difficulties due to IndiGo's frequent flight cancellations.

Watch Video Here:

The caption stated that over 400 flights had been cancelled, and IndiGo was neither providing any service nor apologising. It also mentioned that Bengaluru airport staff were providing refreshments to passengers experiencing this inconvenience.

The text accompanying the video praised the airport staff and stated that their helpful gesture was commendable.

Social Media Reaction

The clip sparked conversation on social media. Many users praised and thanked the Bengaluru airport staff for their kindness in the face of a tense situation. This humanitarian gesture was widely appreciated, and the post received numerous reactions.

One user commented, "Thanks to staffs going beyond for providing the food to the passengers in need."

Another user noted, "Swear man, hats of these folks. Its not easy to be on the receiving end of anger."