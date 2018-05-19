Meghan Markle's Dog Rides With The Queen And The Internet Is Stoked

A rags to riches story for the rescue beagle

Guy was filmed peeping out of the Queen's car.

Queen Elizabeth II may be a lifelong fan of corgis, but she seems to have given her seal of approval to Meghan Markle's rescue beagle, Guy. The beagle, who was adopted by Meghan Markle in 2015, was filmed riding with the Queen to the Windsor Castle yesterday, and the incident has left the Internet stoked. Delightful footage of Guy peeping out of the window of the Queen's car was shared by the Daily Mail and has since been viewed thousands of times.

According to Elle that it is not clear why the Queen had Guy with her, though many take it as a seal of approval for Meghan Markle.

For Guy, on the other hand, it has truly been a rags to riches story. The new royal pet was adopted three years ago by Meghan Markle, who is today set to marry Britain's Prince Harry.

When Meghan saw the beagle, he was only a few days away from being euthanized after being found abandoned in the Kentucky backwoods.

"He's so adorable with his long brown ears and big eyes and little round beagle body. We'd shown Meghan another dog that we thought might be a good match, but she saw Guy and immediately she wanted to take him home," said Dolores Doherty, who runs A Dog's Dream Rescue and arranged to have Guy driven 805 kilometers to Canada for adoption.

Guy is now living every dog's dream, fawned upon by thousands of social media users as he drives around with the Queen of England.
 
Guy moved to Britain last November to live with the soon-to-be-newlyweds. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's other dog, Bogart, was too old and frail to make the trip and so is staying with friends of Meghan's in Canada.

The much-anticipated royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today at the St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

 

