Meghan Markle's Dog Rides With The Queen And The Internet Is Stoked

Guy was filmed peeping out of the Queen's car.

Meghan's dog Guy in a car with The Queen. Him looking out the window at all the peasants is a mood. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/JqfcRBSsxd - Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) May 18, 2018

If anyone needed anymore proof that the Queen accepts, approves and loves Meghan. Her dog drives with her in style. HER DOG! Ugh! Meghan is a favorite royal bride. Sorry Kate. You would never! pic.twitter.com/pc8EPmTQle - Amanda (@Royal_Realness) May 18, 2018

I love beagles, the picture of Guy with the queen was the highlight of my day. I now imagine the Queen dog sitting while Harry & Meghan are on their honeymoon. pic.twitter.com/b3YCz38cB6 - Tera Daniels (@TeraDaniels) May 18, 2018