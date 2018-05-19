Meghan Markle's Dog Rides With The Queen And The Internet Is Stoked

According to Elle that it is not clear why the Queen had Guy with her, though many take it as a seal of approval for Meghan Markle.
For Guy, on the other hand, it has truly been a rags to riches story. The new royal pet was adopted three years ago by Meghan Markle, who is today set to marry Britain's Prince Harry.
When Meghan saw the beagle, he was only a few days away from being euthanized after being found abandoned in the Kentucky backwoods.
"He's so adorable with his long brown ears and big eyes and little round beagle body. We'd shown Meghan another dog that we thought might be a good match, but she saw Guy and immediately she wanted to take him home," said Dolores Doherty, who runs A Dog's Dream Rescue and arranged to have Guy driven 805 kilometers to Canada for adoption.
Guy is now living every dog's dream, fawned upon by thousands of social media users as he drives around with the Queen of England.
Meghan's dog Guy in a car with The Queen. Him looking out the window at all the peasants is a mood. #royalweddingpic.twitter.com/JqfcRBSsxd- Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) May 18, 2018
If anyone needed anymore proof that the Queen accepts, approves and loves Meghan. Her dog drives with her in style. HER DOG! Ugh! Meghan is a favorite royal bride. Sorry Kate. You would never! pic.twitter.com/pc8EPmTQle- Amanda (@Royal_Realness) May 18, 2018
I love beagles, the picture of Guy with the queen was the highlight of my day. I now imagine the Queen dog sitting while Harry & Meghan are on their honeymoon. pic.twitter.com/b3YCz38cB6- Tera Daniels (@TeraDaniels) May 18, 2018
Guy moved to Britain last November to live with the soon-to-be-newlyweds. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's other dog, Bogart, was too old and frail to make the trip and so is staying with friends of Meghan's in Canada.
trending news