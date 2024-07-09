'Been 36 Hours': Woman Says Air India Forgot To Load Her Luggage On US-India Flight, Airline Responds

The airline took note of the same and apologised for the issue.

Small errors by airlines can turn a trip into a nightmare. These days, passengers frequently use social media to share their horrifying flying experiences with others. Recently, a PhD scholar took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that Air India forgot to load her luggage and she had to call customer care around "40 times" before they picked up her call.

Pooja Kathail, a PhD student at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote on the evening of July 8, "@airindia. Took a direct flight sfo->blr yesterday and @airindia never loaded my suitcase on the plane. it's been 36 hrs, and still no delivery estimate. And it took 40 tries to get them to even pick up the phone. Going to a wedding tmrw and don't have any clothes.."

The airline took note of the same and apologised for the issue. They added, "Dear Ms. Kathail, we truly sorry for the delay and regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your PNR, PIR copy and bag tag for us to check with our airport/baggage team and get back to you with an update."

Later, around 10 pm, she posted another update and said that there was "still no word" from the airline. The air carrier replied, "Dear Ms. Kathail, we have already conveyed the details to our baggage team for review. Please allow us some time to gather the necessary information and provide you an update."

Since being shared, her post has amassed the attention of many users on social media. It has over 26,000 views and 175 likes.

"I have a flight tomorrow to San Francisco. I am now contemplating to ask my family to be lurk around Bangalore airport till the time I fly out and they confirm that the luggage is in the flight," said a user.

Another added, "This seems to be an everyday thing now. Family members flew SFO - BLR last week same story. Bags came after days after many continuous followup. Ppl book AI due to direct flight but now its becoming a nuisance that is not worth the advantage of direct flight."

A person shared, "It was the year 2007 and I flew to LA on an Air India flight. Just like you, my luggage failed to get loaded on the plane. When I got it finally after a week, the lock was broken and about 1500$ of camera equipment were gone."

"OMG! Air India is facing a lot of flak these days... Missing luggage on a direct flight is heights," remarked a person.

A user commented, "This seems to be a recurring event for the SFO-BLR sector only. Air India keeps giving excuses of weight limits from SFO because of weather conditions."

